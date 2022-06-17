Daring, producer of innovative plant chicken, announces it is growing its retail footprint with a new launch into US Target stores nationwide, as well as select locations of regional stores Meijer, Ingle and Shoprite. The plant-based brand also revealed a debut at LA cult burger shop Monty’s.

New markets

Target stores will now carry Daring’s Original, Breaded and Cajun Plant Chicken Pieces in the freezer aisle. Made with simple ingredients like non-GMO soy, sunflower oil and spices, Daring’s chicken is currently sold in thousands of US retail locations including Walmart, Sprouts and Whole Foods.

The plant-based brand can also now be found at Monty’s, an uber-popular vegan burger chain with five locations throughout LA. At Monty’s, guests can order a basket of Daring breaded chicken tenders served with dipping sauces and fries.

Setting the bar

The news comes a week after Daring unveiled a racy ad campaign featuring newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrating their Vegas wedding with buckets of Daring’s fried chicken.

According to Daring, every new launch brings it one step closer to removing chickens from global food system. In an interview with vegconomist, co-founders Ross Mackay and Eliott Kessas explained, “Our mission as a plant-based brand is simple: we want to remove chicken as a form of animal protein in our food system. We know this is a massive undertaking that won’t happen overnight, but it is something we are committed to as a brand.”

They added, “In addition to offering convenience and versatility, we are also setting the bar high for other plant-based brands when it comes to ingredients…We take the guesswork out and stick to simple, nutritious ingredients.”