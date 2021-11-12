Delivery Service Plant Infusion Expands Across UK After Initial Launch Drives National Demand

Plant-based meal delivery service Plant Infusion announces it will now deliver its ready meals throughout the UK, just four months after its initial successful launch in Crawley, Horsham, and Brighton.

Founded in July this year, Plant Infusion is a DTC family firm providing plant-based, Indian-fused ready meals. Customers can choose to build their meal plan from a diverse menu or select from signature offerings for 2 – 8 people.

Plant Infusion’s General Manager, Sarah James, credits the startup’s rapid growth to its unique approach to vegan ready meals; the meals are preservative-free and delivered chilled – never frozen – in order to preserve taste and nutrients.

Refarding the company’s approach to vegan meals, Sarah said: “Our dishes are inspired by recipes that are thousands of years old and are primarily based on soaked organic legumes/pulses. Our modern-day recipes infuse Indian flavours into Chinese, English and Italian cuisines. These dishes do not taste like meat and yet are incredibly tasty. We want our customers to eat healthy without compromising great flavour.”

The meals have been developed by Head Chef Ushi Nayee, who has over 30 years’ experience of Indian and Indian Fused meals with influences from UK, India, South Africa, and Zambia. Ushi comments: “We cook our food with love and devotion to nourish not only the body but also the mind and the soul. In every bite of a Plant Infusion dish, we provide you with much more than just food.”