DJ Khaled’s “Another Wing” Restaurant Now Serving LikeMeat’s Vegan Chicken Wings

Another Wing, a global restaurant chain owned by blockbuster hip-hop artist and record exec DJ Khaled, is adding vegan LikeWings to its menu. Another Wing operates as a ghost kitchen and delivery service in 150 cities across the US, UK, Canada, France, and UAE.

LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, says the collaboration is the vegan brand’s first partnership based on ghost kitchens, which can be accessed through all major delivery apps. Another Wing’s new plant-based wings can be ordered in quantities from 6-20 wings and come in signature flavors such as Mogul Bourbon BBQ, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper and They Don’t Want You To Win Truffalo. (All of which reference Khaled’s hit songs and public persona.)

To celebrate the LikeWings debut, on April 20 Another Wing is hosting a pop-up “wing dispensary” event in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Additional event details can be found on Another Wing’s Instagram page.

“We’re flying high with this new partnership and are beyond excited for Another Wings’ fans to try these awesome LikeWings the next time the munchies strike,” says Michelle Collette, Head of Foodservice for LikeMeat. “This is LikeMeat’s first flight into the ghost kitchen world, and we’re in it to wing it.”

More plant power

The LikeWings collaboration is not the first time Khaled has endorsed plant-based eating. In 2016 he publicly announced he was taking the 22 Day Challenge, a program that promotes improved health through whole plant-based foods. After losing weight, Khaled voiced enthusiasm for vegan foods on social media to his millions of fans. That same year, plant-based dairy brand Silk selected Khaled, along with tennis star Venus Williams, to star in its #DoPlants almond milk campaign.

“This LikeWings collaboration is an incredible opportunity for people who don’t eat meat to enjoy the incredible flavors of Another Wing. This collab combines the flavors of Another Wing with the plant power of LikeMeat,” said DJ Khaled. “Let’s win more with LikeWings.”