Domino’s Analyses the Success Of its Vegan Pizzas in France

Domino’s Pizza has been present in France since 1989 and now has more than 400 locations throughout the country. Domino’s France has been gradually adapting to the current consumption patterns of the French and has been offering vegan pizzas since 2018 with a 100% vegan grated similar to mozzarella – initially with two pizzas: the Vegan Peppina and the Vegan Margherita.

Shortly afterwards, the company also started to offer vegan ice creams under the Ben & Jerry’s brand.

Since Veganuary 2021, Domino’s has been expanding its range with a roasted vegan sirloin – an alternative to chicken made from sunflower oil and soya protein. This vegan innovation allows Domino’s to offer two new pizzas, in addition to the two mentioned above: the Vegan Peppina Roasted (as pictured) and the Vegan BBQ.

Vegconomist France contacted Domino’s France to find out more about the success of this new vegan range. It turns out that vegan pizzas currently account for 1.5% of pizza sales at Domino’s France and are particularly popular in the Occitanie region as well as in the city of Montreuil. Of the four vegan pizzas available, the Peppina Vegan is the most popular with customers.

In 2019, Domino’s Pizza won the “Best Vegan Pizza” award with the Vegan Super Veggie at the second edition of PETA France’s Vegan Flavour Awards. This prize, awarded by PETA, rewards the brands that offer the best vegan products available on the market.

Domino’s will continue to innovate and offer a wide range of choices to its customers, whatever their diet (carnivorous, flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan).

Vegconomist will keep you posted on further developments in the brand’s vegan alternatives.

