Frozen novelty pioneer Dream Pops announces its first shelf-stable offering, Dream Pops Crunch, is debuting DTC on the brand’s website on Friday, July 15th. Available in six flavors, the chocolate-coated, plant-based confections will also launch through Amazon and select retailers in September, before a larger-scale rollout to 2,000 retail stores in 2022.

Known for its low-calorie, better-for-you ice creams, Dream Pops says it seeks to become a category leader and challenge incumbent “Big Candy” brands with healthier takes on classic favorites. With six flavors – Berry Dreams, Vanilla Sky, Birthday Cake, Banana Cream, Mint Chip, and Cookie Dough – Dream Pops Crunch offers consumers a new sweet snacking experience without any dairy, gluten, soy or artificial ingredients. Each 3.0 oz pouch will retail for $5.99 and can be purchased online in 6-count packs for $35.99.

Following the initial online rollout, Dream Pops says it plans to add 2,000 more US retail stores to the product’s distribution, bringing its total retail footprint to 6,500 store locations.

Re-imagining cult classics

Describing itself as a “plant-based innovation engine”, the brand first launched at global Whole Foods locations in 2021. In addition to the chocolate crunch bites, Dream Pops manufactures a colorful variety of health-conscious, plant-based desserts including Dream Bites ice cream and Dream Drip chocolate syrup. The company also offers best-selling frozen novelty sticks crafted with superfoods like lion’s mane mushroom and matcha green tea.

“At Dream Pops, our mission is to re-imagine all cult classics desserts with 100% plant-based ingredients, and we believe indulgence should never come at the expense of health and wellness,” shared David Greenfeld, CEO and Founder of Dream Pops, and a Forbes 30 Under 30 alum.

He continued, “As our frozen novelty treats are flying off the shelves, we’re excited to continue satisfying our loyal fans’ cravings for traditional confections without all the junk and to make them available both in retail and now online.”