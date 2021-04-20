Eat Just’s Chicken Now Available Through Food App in World’s First Cell-Cultured Meat Home Delivery

It was not so long ago that cell-cultured meat was seen as a far-off, fringe movement, but now customers can order cell-cultured chicken dishes directly to their homes, at least in the food tech innovation hub of Singapore. Eat Just has teamed up with foodpanda, Asia’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, to launch the world’s first home delivery of cell-cultured meat.

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22nd, diners will be able to place orders for three GOOD Meat Cultured Chicken dishes via the foodpanda app, with each order packaged in sustainable bamboo packaging and delivered by e-bike. Singapore became the first country to approve cell-cultured meat, and Eat Just – the company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods – sold its first GOOD Meat dishes in Singapore’s 1880 restaurant, which will also be preparing the latest home delivery meals.

Reactions around cell-cultured meat have been positive since GOOD Meat’s launch in Singapore so far. According to research, 70% of Singaporeans who have sampled GOOD Meat said that it tasted as good, or better than animal chicken, and nearly 90% of those diners said they would substitute animal chicken with cell-cultured chicken. GOOD Meat and foodpanda plan to collaborate with additional restaurants in Singapore to offer new dishes for delivery in the months to come. Starting in mid-May, GOOD Meat selections from JW Marriott Singapore South Beach will be available on the platform. The venture capital fund of Delivery Hero – foodpanda’s parent company – DX ventures is currently an investor in Eat Just.

“Food is at the core of our business, and ensuring that we have a sustainable food ecosystem is an important agenda for us. foodpanda is thrilled to be the first platform in the world to deliver cultured meat dishes so that customers in Singapore can be the world’s first diners to enjoy them from the comforts of their home,” said Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda APAC. “Together with Eat Just, we hope to bring this to more markets – not just in Asia but also in every country in the world where Delivery Hero brands operate.”

