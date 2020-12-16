Eat Just’s Cultured Chicken Launches this Saturday in First Sale of Cultured Meat

The dishes will be prepared by 1880 Executive Chef Colin Buchan, former private chef to David and Victoria Beckham. Eat Just states it is proud that the first diners will be young people age 14-18 who have shown a commitment to building a better planet.

Says Eat Just Founder Josh Tetrick: “This historic step, the first-ever commercial sale of cultured meat, moves us closer to a world where the majority of meat we eat will not require tearing down a single forest, displacing a single animal’s habitat or using a single drop of antibiotics.

“We’re thrilled to partner with 1880 to launch a product that will someday be served on the dinner tables of families living in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama, to the skyscrapers of Shanghai,” he added.

“We are honored to host the global launch of Eat Just’s first cultured meat product. This is a revolutionary step towards solving climate change and creating the opportunity to feed the world without overwhelming the planet,” said 1880 Founder Marc Nicholson.

