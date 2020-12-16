Eat Just’s World First Sale of Cultivated Meat is a Huge Step, But…

Eat Just’s first-ever sale of cultivated meat which takes place this Saturday in Singapore is a huge step, but now is the time for more investment to be poured into the sector in order to bring these products to the masses and create more impact, says the Good Food Institute‘s Executive Director Bruce Friedrich.

The GFI calls for more government investment to ensure cultivated meat can be produced in volumes that will move it from being a niche product to being available in restaurants worldwide. “This is a powerful sign of our progress on the journey to a new future for meat,” said Friedrich.

“The world-first sale and serving of cultivated meat demonstrates the feasibility of this technology, and the Singapore government is doing all it can to advance this better way of making meat.

“This is a big step forward, but bringing cultivated meat to the masses will require significantly more government investment. Just like governments support renewable energy and vaccine development, governments should be funding open-access cultivated meat science and innovation. The more that happens, the quicker we’ll see cultivated meat produced at volumes that will enable it to be sold in every restaurant in the world.” Friedrich said.

“We hope this sets off a global space-race level response from governments. Shifting away from industrial animal agriculture and toward plant-based and cultivated meat represents one of humanity’s most promising solutions for tackling climate change. Singapore and Israel are leading the way on this transition and China, the EU, and the United States need to catch up,” he added.

“This is a tremendous time for alternative proteins, when two nations have publicly thrown their support behind cultivated meat. Last week, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu ate cultivated meat and declared that Israel would be a global leader on alternative proteins. Now, Singapore is the first country where cultivated meat is being sold. This is a very big deal for the future of meat production globally.”

