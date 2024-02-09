Alt Eggs from Aquafaba Created by Zurich Startup EggField Now Available to SWISS Air Passengers

EggField, a Zurich startup for plant-based egg alternatives, is enjoying its first successes in in-flight catering thanks to its collaboration with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and Hiltl restaurant.

Thanks to the new partnership with EggField and Hiltl, SWISS business passengers have been able to find additional sustainable menu items, including the plant-based pumpkin and chestnut goulash with spaetzli, on the boarding menu since the beginning of 2024.



The spaetzli are made entirely without eggs. This has been ensured by Hiltl, which, as a vegetarian pioneer, has been creating meat-free dishes for SWISS travelers since 2009. Hiltl has been using the natural egg alternatives made from aquafaba from EggField since 2020 and has thus been able to develop its spaetzli without animal eggs. The EggField spaetzli ultimately convinced the SWISS culinary team.

“These types of partnerships represent a great opportunity towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to on-board catering,” says Silvan Leibacher, CEO and co-founder of EggField. “We can show that more sustainable dishes are possible without neglecting the passengers’ culinary experience.”

Further information: eggfield.com