Barcelona’s UOBO Launches Liquid Plant-Based Eggs for Food Service

Barcelona-based startup UOBO has launched liquid plant-based eggs for food service in a 1-litre bottled format for the Spanish market.

The startup says that it has garnered impressive results since its launch on social media platforms, with its first post receiving over 250,000 views in less than 24 hours. In addition, UOBO claims to have already received over 40 requests from interested restaurants, caterers, and distributors.

The company’s 100% vegetable whole-eggs are said to adapt seamlessly to traditional recipes while offering great taste. UOBO can be cooked into multiple dishes, including omelets, scrambled eggs, pastries, custard, and mayonnaise. Even though UOBO is described as a nutritious alternative to eggs, the company has not as yet revealed its ingredients on social media.

Making better eggs

Founded by two young entrepreneurs, Narcís and Sergi, UOBO aims to provide a sustainable solution to replace eggs in people’s diets. They consider UOBO to be the realization of their lifelong dream, aiming to positively impact the world and encourage environmentally friendly and conscious eating habits.

The founders state, “We grew up enjoying omelets and scrambled eggs like many others, but the process of raising, feeding, and slaughtering hens for eggs is unsustainable and needs to change quickly.”

Narcís and Sergi explain that they used their savings to create the prototype of UOBO, and after more than 700 trials to perfect the recipe, they believe UOBO is the best plant-based egg on the market. Since then, they have s grown the business, offering their products across the HORECA channel.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has trusted us. Behind UOBO, there is a lot of enthusiasm and commitment from very young people with the mission to make this world a much better place. This is just the beginning, we will continue to bring new products, each time better and better,” the company said on social media.