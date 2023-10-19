B-well Offers Egg-Free Alternatives Amidst South Africa’s Bird Flu Epidemic

South Africa’s leader in vegan-friendly condiments, B-well, offers a range of egg-free products, including mayonnaise, dips, and spreads, made with local and GMO-free canola oil.

In a country facing its third bird flu epidemic — causing egg prices to rise again (more than 60 outbreaks, according to AP News) and disrupting its egg supply chain — B-well promotes its healthy alternatives while guaranteeing its customers a stable supply.

B-well has established itself as a premium brand offering consumers a variety of superior canola oils and healthy oil-based products. Cholesterol-free, low in saturated fats, and high in omega-3, B-well’s canola oil has received the Cancer Association of South Africa’s Smart Choice Seal.

Egg-free and healthy condiments

Leveraging the benefits of canola, the condiment company has developed a range of products high in omega-3, gluten and soy-free, and, more importantly, free of bird’s eggs/



B-well’s eggless regular mayonnaise range includes four varieties: Original Tangy, Thick & Creamy, Reduced Oil (with 47% less oil), and Olive & Canola. The company also offers three flavored alternatives: Garlicnaise, Lemonaise and Chillinaise. The Heart & Stroke Foundation (HSFSA) has also endorsed B-well’s regular mayonnaises.

To complement the company’s mayos, the company has developed three egg-free dips, Cajun Chilli, Roasted Onionm and Cheddar & Chives, and a Sandwich Spread.

Living more consciously

Plant-based eating is growing in popularity in South Africa, with over 30,000 participants joining Veganuary since 2019. Last year, Tiger Brands, South Africa’s largest food company, invested in the plant-based food company Herbivore Earthfoods, signaling the market’s growth.

Restaurants and retailers like Kauai and Woolworths continue adding plant-based options to cater to the growing demand, despite the government’s intentions to ban meat-like terms on plant-based product labels and seizing products from retailers, including JUST Egg.

Additionally, this year, The Plant Powered Show returned to Cape Town after the COVID pandemic, welcoming vegans and vegetarians as well as flexitarians, reducetarians, sports enthusiasts, and those looking for healthier and more ethical lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.

“Consumers want to live more consciously and be more mindful of the animals we share the planet with. At the same time, chefs and foodies want to be inspired to create delicious meals with exciting new ingredients. It’s a food revolution that we are proud to be part of,” said event producer, Heidi Warricker.