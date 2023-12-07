Crafty Counter and Fabalish Partner for Holiday Launch of “First-Ever” Ready-to-Eat Vegan Deviled Eggs

US plant-based hard-boiled egg pioneer Crafty Counter has joined forces with chickpea specialist Fabalish to introduce a vegan version of holiday favorite: Deviled WunderEggs.

The new product, described as the first-ever ready-to-eat vegan deviled eggs, features Fabalish Classic Vegan Mayo. According to Crafty Counter, it is the perfect rich and creamy ingredient for a plant-based deviled filling.

Deviled WunderEggs come in a tray with six hard-boiled egg whites and a pre-made deviled egg filling sachet. Crafty Counter has launched the NPD as a special holiday batch sold direct-to-consumer, which means limited units will be initially available.

Experience nostalgia in every bite

Based in Austin, Texas, Crafty Counter is a pioneer in the plant-based egg scene. The company claims that WunderEggs are the first ready-to-eat vegan hard-boiled eggs to be produced in the US.

Crafty Counter’s vegan eggs are realistic, featuring the white and the yolk with accurate texture and mouthfeel. They are said to taste just like chicken eggs while offering a wholesome and nutritious egg alternative. According to the company, the eggs are made primarily from cashews and almonds, with a blend of other ingredients, such as coconut milk, agar-agar, nutritional yeast, turmeric extract, and black salt.

WunderEggs are stocked in hundreds of retailers across the US, including dozens of Target locations. In January, the egg-free eggs launched in US Whole Foods Markets nationwide, expanding the brand’s reach while positioning the company as a leader in the plant-based egg category. The WunderEggs brand has been included in numerous best product lists in recognition for its innovation and novelty.



Plant-based company Fabalish harnesses organic chickpeas to make plant-based baked falafel and brownie bites. Using the leftover chickpea aquafaba from the production process, the company produces various upcycled condiments, including a line of vegan dips and mayonnaises.

“Experience nostalgia in every bite with our newest product, Deviled WunderEggs! With our own take on the classic Deviled Eggs dish, we’re offering a ready-to-eat, 100% plant-based flavor bomb just in time for your Holiday parties!” shared Crafty Counter on social media.

More information at https://www.craftycounter.com/