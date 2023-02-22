Float Foods’ Alt Egg to Launch in UAE Via Partnership With Bidfood Middle East

Singapore’s Float Foods has announced that its plant-based egg alternatives will be launching in the UAE via a partnership with the region’s largest food service distributor.

Bidfood Middle East will offer four OnlyEg products — Shreds, Omelette, Tamagoyaki, and Patties — to UAE businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and airlines. The egg alternatives may also be available in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Oman.

OnlyEg is said to provide a healthier alternative to chicken eggs, with 70% less saturated fat, no cholesterol, and 8 to 12 grams of plant-based protein per 100 grams. The egg alternatives are also free of artificial ingredients.

“We at Bidfood Middle East are seeing increasing demand for plant-based options from our customers. Bringing OnlyEg to the Middle East market is part of our strategy to provide the best plant-based solutions to our customers and a conscious decision to supply food security and support our sustainability journey,” said Hisham Aljamil, CEO of Bidfood Middle East.

Award-winning vegan eggs

Float Foods is expanding rapidly, recently signing distribution agreements for OnlyEg in Hong Kong, Australia, and Malaysia. Last year, the OnlyEg XL Omelette received the Best Plant-Based Functional Award at Plant Based Expo in September, while the OnlyEg White formulation was named Best Health or Wellness Food at the World Food Innovation Awards in April.

In August, Float launched its plant-based tamagoyaki (Japanese-style omelette), which the company claimed was the first product of its kind in Asia.

“We are delighted that Bidfood Middle East has selected OnlyEg to offer egg-free, cholesterol-free, and healthy food choices for its customers in the Middle East. Mission-aligned partners are integral in helping companies like Float Foods fulfill our goals for a healthier, cleaner, and environmentally conscious planet,” said Vinita Choolani, CEO of Float Foods.