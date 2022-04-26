India’s Evo Foods to Showcase Its Plant-Based Eggs in the US for the First Time

India’s Evo Foods is to exhibit its plant-based egg alternatives outside its home country for the first time ever. The company will feature its animal-free boiled and liquid eggs at a product showcase in San Francisco.

Potential restaurant and retail customers, as well as investors and journalists, are all invited to attend and sample the eggs. The event will take place on April 27 at WeWork, Waterfront Plaza, San Francisco from 6-8 pm.

“World’s first”

In 2020, the company received funding from Big Idea Ventures and VegInvest, among others. Then, last year, Evo raised one of the largest ever seed rounds for an Indian food startup, with a huge lineup of notable investors, allowing the company to develop what it claims is the world’s first heat-stable plant-based boiled egg.

Evo Foods’ boiled egg is set to arrive at restaurants in Mumbai next week, while production of the liquid egg is also being scaled up in preparation for launch. The company plans to introduce its products in the US, beginning with New York and LA, from October.

“Consumers in India and all around the world are craving nutritious and affordable egg alternatives, and Evo is on a mission to accomplish that,” said co-founder and COO Shraddha Bhansali. “Our plant-based boiled egg, which is made with indigenous ingredients, matches eggs in taste, texture, price with an easy-to-use heat and eat format.”