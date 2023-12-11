The EVERY Co. Unveils The EVERY Egg, World’s First Precision Fermentation Liquid Eggs

US biotech company The EVERY Co. has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first liquid egg product created with precision fermentation-derived proteins.



Branded as The EVERY Egg, the innovation is said to match the culinary flexibility of eggs, serving as a 1:1 replacer for mixed eggs in any application, including favorite dishes like omelets. The product combines a blend of animal-free ovalbumin and plant-based ingredients (to enhance the flavor and texture), delivering eight grams of protein per serving and zero cholesterol, saturated fat, or artificial flavors.

The innovation was introduced in a multi-course dinner prepared by Chef Daniel Humm at the three-Michelin-star, plant-based restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York City, announced the company.

“Eggs are a universal staple in every kitchen, and this is the first time we’ve crafted an event menu around a novel food product. When we prepared an omelet using EVERY Egg, the taste and versatility was all but indistinguishable from hen eggs,” shared Humm.

Nine years of R&D

According to The EVERY Co., the new egg alternative follows nine years of product development and over $233 million raised from various investors, including Anne Hathaway, AB InBev, and Grupo Bimbo.

Since its establishment in Daly City, California, in 2014, The EVERY Co. has been working to develop a scalable yeast fermentation platform to decouple proteins from animals.

In 2021, the company became the first to commercialize an animal-free egg protein, the EVERY ClearEgg. Since then, its product portfolio has expanded with egg-free pepsins and another functional protein powder, the EVERY EggWhite, which has launched in pressed juices, macarons, and plant-based meat.

Earlier this year, the food tech company moved to a new headquarters to support its next expansion phase with extra lab and office space and expanded R&D fermentation capacity. In addition, it has strategically appointed executive hires, including fermentation veteran Scott Hine (CPO), to scale the platform at lower costs; Nair Flores as head of legal to support the IP portfolio; and Sarah Ham as chief operations officer.

“For nine years, my dream has been to build a food system humanity can be proud of. When I met Chef Humm, I knew I had met someone with that same dream, and I am thrilled to join forces to make our shared vision a reality,” said Arturo Elizondo, co-founder and CEO of the biotech.

Decoupling eggs from hens

The company states that this is the beginning of a future of egg production free from the negative environmental impact of animal farming, diseases such as bird flu, and supply chain shortages.

“By decoupling the egg from the chicken, EVERY Egg is going to change the way we think about one of the most ubiquitous foods on the planet,” added Elizondo.

The Every Egg will be available for restaurants in 2024. The company’s other commercial products, EVERY ClearEgg and EVERY EggWhite are already available for food manufacturers.