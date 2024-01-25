YUMGO Egg Alternatives Launch in Japan in Partnership With Leading Delicatessen Distributor

Egg alternatives made by France’s YUMGO are now available in Japan after the company partnered with Nichifutsu Boeki K.K, a leading Japanese distributor in the delicatessen market.

YUMGO was founded in 2019 by Anne Vincent and Rodolphe Landemaine; the latter is a pastry chef and the founder of plant-based bakery chain Land & Monkeys, which has several locations across Paris. The company aims to provide a comprehensive range of egg replacement solutions for food service professionals.

Currently, YUMGO offers powdered and liquid egg alternatives, with both available in three varieties — Whole, White, and Yolk. The products help to give plant-based products the color and functional properties traditionally provided by eggs.

Ambassador chefs

YUMGO has received more than ten awards and has over 200 professional customers; among them is the Michelin-starred Eiffel Tower restaurant Jules Verne, which uses YUMGO in its signature dessert Le Chocolat. The company’s products are available in numerous countries worldwide, including the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, and Canada.

As part of the partnership with Nichifutsu Boeki K.K., Yoshimi Landemaine — head of development for Yumgo in Japan — is working with ambassador chefs to develop plant-based recipes using Yumgo. The ambassadors are helping to promote Yumgo in Japan and the wider region, with one — Aki Nishida — recently highlighting the benefits of egg alternatives at a conference organized by the Japanese government’s Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs.

“We are very pleased that our range of plant-based egg substitutes has convinced the company Nichifutsu Boeki KK, which now distributes it in Japan,” Anne Vincent, co-founder of Yumgo, told Press Agence. “There are numerous requests in Japan regarding the use of egg substitutes because a large number of chefs and manufacturers wish to continue to offer pastries or savory recipes but want to do so while protecting animal welfare, reducing carbon footprints, and above all by offering products that are suitable for everyone, even for people suffering from egg allergies.”