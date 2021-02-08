Else Plant-Based Nutrition For Toddlers Now Available in All 350 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition producer, Else Nutrition, which became a publicly listed company last Autumn, announces today that its Plant-Based Nutrition for toddlers begins national rollout in the US with around 350 Sprouts Farmers Market locations, as plant-based alternatives become increasingly mainstream.

Else Nutrition was the first vegan-friendly infant nutrition formula on the market and its stock has increased exponentially since first disrupting the market at the beginning of 2020. Its organic, non-GMO formula is made of almonds, tapioca and buckwheat, which undergo an all-natural process that offers the protein, carbohydrates, and fat directly from the whole plants, along with phytonutrients, fiber, vitamins and minerals nature intended to provide optimal nourishment for children.

“Today marks a major milestone for Else,” said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. “Having our product available on shelves at this national, retailer is a key step in our mission of bringing whole, clean, sustainable nutrition alternatives for children everywhere,” she added.

