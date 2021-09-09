Equinom’s Pea Protein To Increase the Protein in Meatless Farm Products By Up To 50%

Israeli plant-based nutrition company Equinom is to partner with alt-meat brand Meatless Farm and its subsidiary Lovingly Made Ingredients to provide the British company with a special type of yellow pea protein.

Created by strategic breeding, Equinom‘s pea protein will increase the amount of protein in Meatless Farm’s products by up to 50%. Yellow pea is now the fastest-growing source of protein for plant-based meat alternatives and is expected to be worth over $140 billion globally by 2029.

“The higher protein content of our products will help achieve our mission to help people reduce their meat consumption by providing credible plant-based swaps for meat that are accessible and still taste great,” said Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm. “Ultimately, a better seed makes better peas for us to create more nutritious and delicious plant-based food that is kinder to our planet.”

Equinom uses a combination of AI-driven breeding technology and traditional genomic technologies to predict and simulate new varieties of seeds. Earlier this year it announced a collaboration with GoodMills, Europe’s largest milling company, to create improved yellow pea protein. It also partnered with Mexican company Dipasa in March to develop a higher-protein variety of sesame seeds.

“Partnering with Meatless Farm and Lovingly Made Ingredients validates Equinom’s improved pea protein concentrate as a valuable ingredient in plant-based nutrition and solidifies our position in the industry,” said Gil Shalev PHD, founder and CEO of Equinom. “We are proud to collaborate with a company with the same vision — that the world’s source of protein must come from a clean, sustainable and accessible ingredient made only by nature.”

