Equinom’s Pea Protein To Increase the Protein in Meatless Farm Products By Up To 50%

    September 9, 2021
    The Meatless Farm creates plant-based mince and burgers for everyday cooking that are promoted as "meat-free, not taste-free."
    Israeli plant-based nutrition company Equinom is to partner with alt-meat brand Meatless Farm and its subsidiary Lovingly Made Ingredients to provide the British company with a special type of yellow pea protein.

    Created by strategic breeding, Equinom‘s pea protein will increase the amount of protein in Meatless Farm’s products by up to 50%. Yellow pea is now the fastest-growing source of protein for plant-based meat alternatives and is expected to be worth over $140 billion globally by 2029.

    “The higher protein content of our products will help achieve our mission to help people reduce their meat consumption by providing credible plant-based swaps for meat that are accessible and still taste great,” said Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm. “Ultimately, a better seed makes better peas for us to create more nutritious and delicious plant-based food that is kinder to our planet.”

    Equinom uses a combination of AI-driven breeding technology and traditional genomic technologies to predict and simulate new varieties of seeds. Earlier this year it announced a collaboration with GoodMills, Europe’s largest milling company, to create improved yellow pea protein. It also partnered with Mexican company Dipasa in March to develop a higher-protein variety of sesame seeds.

    “Partnering with Meatless Farm and Lovingly Made Ingredients validates Equinom’s improved pea protein concentrate as a valuable ingredient in plant-based nutrition and solidifies our position in the industry,”  said Gil Shalev PHD, founder and CEO of Equinom. “We are proud to collaborate with a company with the same vision — that the world’s source of protein must come from a clean, sustainable and accessible ingredient made only by nature.”

