Ethan Brown Reveals Beyond Meat Bacon & Chicken Breast Products

In the week that his company released its Beyond Chicken Tenders to the US market, Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said the alt meat giant is aiming to underprice beef within the next three years, in interview with the Wall Street Journal, where he also announces upcoming bacon and chicken breast products.

While Brown admits that the company is not yet able to underprice animal protein, he is confident Beyond Meat’s “efficient” business model will allow it to compete in the future. “I set two years ago a goal of being able to underprice animal protein, in at least one category, within five years,” Brown said. “I think that’ll happen to beef.”

Beyond’s plant-based meat products are projected to bring in more than $500 million in worldwide sales this year. With the goal to become a “global protein company”, Brown is targeting parity with the larger protein companies, which are generating upwards of $40 billion in revenues.

“It’s a ubiquitous presence we’re most after—that you can go into a McDonald’s and get a Beyond product, or KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and it is seamless for people who want to transition toward a plant-based meat,” Brown said. “We have to make the product indistinguishable from animal protein. We have a lot of miles left before we get there.”

The publicly-listed US producer of plant-based meat substitutes has been at the forefront of the industry since its launch in 2009 and has since partnered with major brands including McDonalds, Whole Foods and KFC. It also became the only multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production in April after opening a new facility near Shanghai, China.

