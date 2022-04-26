Finland’s REBL Eats Launches Six Ready-to-Eat Products, Expands Internationally

Finland’s REBL Eats has introduced six new plant-based breakfasts and sandwiches to complement its existing range of healthy ready meals.

Having already launched several dinner options, REBL has next decided to focus on breakfast and lunch to “answer the food needs of consumers across the whole day”.

The new ready-to-eat products are:

Berry Boost Chia Pudding

Beyond Pineapple & Mango Chia Pudding

Apple & Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Roasted Banana & Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

The New Yorker Sandwich

Saigon BBQ Sandwich.

International expansion

Just nine months after launching at 160 Finnish supermarkets, REBL’s original meals have sold over 150,000 units. The company is currently conducting a pilot in Stockholm, Sweden, and also plans to expand to another major European market later this year.

The market for vegan ready meals

A study in 2020 found that globally, 12% of consumers were eating vegan ready meals on a weekly basis, while 46% believed conventional animal-based ready meals were unhealthy. During the pandemic, demand continued to soar, leading the sector to be described as “the next holy grail of investment”.

As the number of products on the market grows, REBL is differentiating itself with its freshness and high nutritional content — the company claims its meals are restaurant-quality and healthier than those of its competitors.

“Today, very few options out there can claim to be healthy, tasty, and convenient. But with our vegan chefs and nutritionists, together with feedback from our consumers, we have managed to make recipes that are loved and also light years better for the climate,” said Valerie Asunta, co-founder and CEO of REBL Eats.