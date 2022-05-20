Forager Project, an organic plant-based creamery, announces the launch of Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt, the brand’s first kids-specific product line. Made for children three and up, the yogurt pouches are now available nationwide in the US at Whole Foods Markets, and will soon debut at Fresh Thyme, Mom’s, Central Market and additional stores.

Kid-approved yogurts

Created specifically for kids, the Dairy-Free Kids Yogurt comes in three flavors and each pouch is filled with probiotics, calcium and Vitamins A, D and B12. There are currently minimal vegan snacks made especially for children, Forager states, and the new products provide parents a welcome, healthy option that can be enjoyed anytime.

The new flavors include:

Berry Berry – Fruity and flavorful with tastes of blueberry, blackberry, and strawberry

– Fruity and flavorful with tastes of blueberry, blackberry, and strawberry Strawberry – Crisp and fresh strawberry flavor

– Crisp and fresh strawberry flavor Mango – Mango flavor with a balance of sweet and tart

Sustainable sourcing

The yogurts come in 3.2 oz single-serve pouches, and all flavors are certified organic, low in sugar and free from dairy, gluten and soy. The products join Forager’s existing range of dairy-free spoonable and drinkable yogurts, sour cream, cheese, milks and more.

As part of its commitment to environmental health, the company sources cashew ingredients from small farming cooperatives, and works with farmers in Cambodia, Vietnam, the Ivory Coast and India to supply organic cashews for the Kids Dairy-Free Yogurt and other products.

Products for the whole family

“We hear from our fans about how much they love our spoonable and drinkable dairy-free yogurts, so it only made sense to make a kid-approved version,” said Stephen Williamson, Forager Project Co-founder and CEO. “In speaking with parents, ‘organic’ is one of the most important attributes they look for when shopping for their kids’ food. We are excited to provide parents with an option we know their kids will love, and expand our product offerings to make Forager Project a brand the whole family can enjoy.”