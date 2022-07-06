Fortune, a brand of noodle products owned by JSL Foods, announces the debut of its first plant-based entree – Yakisoba Teriyaki Bowl with Vegan Chicken. Calling it a first-to-market innovation, JSL says the product will available at select Albertsons, Von’s, and Pavilions supermarkets in the produce department.

Fresh flavor

Made with fresh yakisoba noodles, the non-GMO, vegan-certified bowl features diced pea protein-based chicken and sweet teriyaki sauce. Containing 26 grams of protein per serving, the product can be easily prepared in the microwave within minutes. The noodles retail for a suggested $4.99 per 8.4-oz bowl. The product joins Fortune’s current product line, which offers several vegan-friendly items, including udon and stir-fry noodles.

Parent company JSL Foods is a leading manufacturer of Asian noodles, wrappers and baked goods, with over 400 employees and $26M in revenue.

Topping noodles

In food service, a growing number of Asian-focused brands are testing plant-based meat as a new protein option. In March, fast-casual chain Noodles and Co. announced the trial of Impossible Panko Chicken in select US cities, where the product would feature in a lo mein dish as well as a separate meat substitute.

Chinese-American chain Panda Express, meanwhile, expanded its Beyond Meat partnership in January and began testing Beyond Beef in two speciality dishes.