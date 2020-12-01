The demand for the vegan Sensational Burger from the Nestle subsidiary Garden Gourmet has been high in Germany where 20 million consumers have already burnt around 20 million of the patties patties.

As re reported this June, Nestlé lost its legal battle with Impossible Foods over the right to use the name “Incredible Burger” in its court ruling and instead had to instead settle on the name Sensational. The District Court in The Hague said the conglomerate had infringed upon Impossible’s trademarks, allowing just four weeks to withdraw the burger from retail or pay €25,000 a day in fines.

Garden Gourmet has used the same technology used for this burger to develop a vegan tuna product. The Garden Gourmet Sensational Tuna will be available in retail in 2021 and is said to consist of just six ingredients.

“Today, our Sensational Burger is the market leader among raw, vegan burger patties in Germany,” says Heike Miéville-Müller, responsible for business development at Garden Gourmet in Germany. “As a brand we are also very well positioned and are now among the market leaders. The entire market for plant-based nutrition and meat replacement products is growing very dynamically. In one year alone, the veggie segment has achieved an increase of 65 percent”.

