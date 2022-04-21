Gerber Launches Plant-Tastic – Its First Line of Organic, Plant Protein Toddler Foods

Gerber, a leader in infant and early childhood nutrition, announces the debut of Plant-tastic – the brand’s first full range of organic plant-based toddler foods. Created to offer a richer source of plant protein, the Plant-tastic line features pouches, snacks and meals made with nutrient-dense beans, whole grains and veggies. The products can be purchased online through Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

According to Gerber, a new generation of parents is seeking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet, with research by FMI showing 81% of households with children are now including plant-based protein in their meals. In addition, the latest US Dietary Guidelines now recommend legumes as part of a healthy diet for children 2 and under. Plant-tastic can help parents follow these guidelines with developmentally appropriate recipes made with chickpeas, navy beans, black beans and lentils.

The new range features products such as the Banana Berry Veggie Smash Pouch, Lil’ Crunchies White Bean Hummus Toddler Snacks, and the Mediterranean Medley Harvest Bowl.

“Many parents of my patients incorporate plant-based options in their own diet and are looking to feed their baby in line with their own food values. For parents looking to incorporate plant-based choices, I advise ‘feeding baby the rainbow’ from a variety of foods (whole grains, fruits, veggies, meats, fish, legumes, etc.),” says Gerber Pediatric Consultant Dr. Whitney Casares. “Gerber Plant-tastic foods are made with beans, whole grains and veggies – which are packed with nutrients such as protein and fiber to support baby’s healthy development.”

Nutritious and climate-friendly

The entire Plant-tastic line is also Certified Carbon Neutral by the Carbon Trust. In 2021, Gerber became the first US baby food company to announce a commitment to carbon neutral foods through the Climate Forward Trust.

“We hear from parents they want more plant-based protein options that align with their food and climate values,” said Gerber President and CEO Tarun Malkani. “Gerber Plant-tastic offers stage-based nutrition across milestones starting with organic toddler pouches, snacks and meals. We are proud the full range of Plant-tastic products is certified carbon neutral, furthering our commitment to climate forward nutrition.”