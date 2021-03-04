Global Meat Producer BRF to Co-Produce & Distribute Cultivated Steak Across Brazil With Aleph Farms

Brazil is the world’s biggest exporter of beef and the second-biggest producer of beef in the world after the US, which makes this news even more compelling. Aleph Farms, Ltd., and BRF S.A., a global Brazilian meat and food company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring cultivated meat to the Brazilian dinner table. BRF will distribute Aleph’s cultivated beef products across Brazil.

Representatives of the company state that this agreement will allow BRF to reduce its environmental impact, not to be overlooked when one considers the environmental impact that Brazilians have seen in their country as a direct result of animal agriculture. BRF is one of the largest meat producers in the world, reporting revenue of approximately BRL 39 billion (approximately USD 7.25 billion).

Aleph Farms, which recently revealed the world’s first cultivated ribeye steak, will co-develop and produce cultivated meat with BRF using its patented production platforms (BioFarm™).

Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms: “We are thrilled to join forces with BRF, a global food and meat industries leader. This new partnership advances Aleph Farms’ strategy to integrate into the existing ecosystem as part of our go-to-market plans. Leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of leading food and meat companies will drive a faster scale-up of cultivated meat and eventually lead to a broader positive impact. As one of the largest beef producers in the world, Brazil is a strategic market for us. We have been impressed by the strong commitment from BRF management to innovation and sustainability. We are convinced that shared values are the key to a successful long-term partnership.”

Lorival Luz, CEO of BRF: “BRF is ready and charged to play a leading role in this food revolution and be an active participant in one the greatest industry transformations of this generation. Since 2014, we have witnessed an increasing global demand for new sources of protein driven by several factors, namely environmental concerns, new diets and lifestyles, which has spurred the growth of new dietary genres including flexitarianism, vegetarianism and more.”

