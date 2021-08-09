Good Catch Announces Partnership With America’s Largest Food Redistributor Dot Foods

Gathered Foods, maker of Good Catch plant-based seafood, has announced a partnership with the largest food redistributor in North America. Dot Foods will supply Good Catch products to businesses and foodservice customers across the US.

Various Good Catch products, including its Tuna-Style Flakes, Classic Fish Burgers, Breaded Crab Cakes, and Breaded Fish Fillets, will be distributed via the partnership. Dot Foods’ distribution centres serve all 50 US states and supply a huge range of customers, from large chains to small family businesses.

The distributor has previously partnered with several plant-based brands, including Upton’s Naturals and Greenleaf Foods. It has also collaborated with the PBFA to improve consumer access to plant-based foods.

Rapid Expansion

Gathered Foods has seen huge growth over the past year, securing $26.3 million in April and expanding across Europe in late 2020. Good Catch products were recently launched at Long John Silver’s in Georgia and California, and the brand also launched a new range of breaded plant-based seafood products this May.

“This distribution partnership enables us to scale our foodservice presence significantly and allows a full range of consumers from vegans to flexitarians to experience great-tasting Good Catch products,” said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. “We remain committed to our mission of bringing high-quality plant-based seafood to consumers and are thrilled to do that with Dot.”

