Good Catch’s Flagship Tuna Line Debuts at Sprouts Markets Nationwide

Good Catch, the pioneering plant-based seafood brand, announces its popular tuna is now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the US.

Retailing for $3.99 per pouch, the tuna is high in protein and offers the same flaky texture, flavor and nutritional benefits of seafood without mercury, microplastics or GMO’s, the brand says.

Sprouts now stocks all three of Good Catch’s shelf-stable tuna flavors:

Naked in Water – An ingredient for adding daily protein in meals, can be used as a 1:1 swap for traditional tuna

– An ingredient for adding daily protein in meals, can be used as a 1:1 swap for traditional tuna Mediterranean – Features rich flavors inspired by Southern Europe – garlic, herbs, sweet pepper and a kick of spice

– Features rich flavors inspired by Southern Europe – garlic, herbs, sweet pepper and a kick of spice Oil & Herbs – Ready to eat out of the package, can be enjoyed as a quick meal or snack.

First launched in retail in 2019, Good Catch’s tuna is created from a proprietary blend of six legumes: peas, chickpeas, lentils, fava beans, navy beans and soy. The tuna debut marks Good Catch’s second product launch at Sprouts – in 2021, the company also debuted its line of breaded fish sticks, fillets and crab cakes with the retailer.

“An important expansion”

In recent times, Good Catch has continued to increase its presence on grocery shelves and in foodservice. Last year, the brand partnered with DOT Foods, America’s largest food redistributor, to bring Good Catch products to stores and businesses in all 50 states. Last month, the brand joined with Rocketbird, a popular San Francisco sandwich spot, to introduce the “Sea Bird” sandwich – a fish-free burger topped with tartar sauce, onions, lettuce, and avocado.

“We’re thrilled to expand our distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market to give shoppers across the country craveable flexitarian options,” said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. “This is an important expansion for us as we continue on our mission to make innovative plant-based products more accessible to consumers.”