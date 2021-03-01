Green Monday Partners With 7-Eleven to Offer Meat-Free Range in over 700 Chinese Locations

Green Monday, the Hong Kong-based company which announced a record raise of $70 million last September, has partnered with 7-Eleven to offer a wide range of plant-based products in over 700 shops and introduce over 30 snacks and other products in 150 shops. These include the new OmniEat meal range, which is free of MSG and preservatives.

7-Eleven is exclusively offering two classic Hong Kong-style café flavours – New Shredded Pork Spaghetti with Black Pepper and New Shredded Pork Rice Noodles with Sesame BBQ Sauce.

Both items are produced using advanced “Flash Freezing” technology to preserve the natural flavour, texture and moisture of the food and are ready to eat in the microwave. The containers are also made from bagasse pulp, certified by the Australasian Bioplastics Association and TÜV AUSTRIA as biodegradable and home compostable, making them tasty, convenient and environmentally friendly.

Apart from the main lunchbox, there are also traditional Chinese dim sum dishes such as New Pork BBQ and New Pork & Vegetable Crystal Dumplings. Both are cholesterol and trans fat-free and are available at the same time as Green Common.

A range of new OmniEat products and Califia Farms beverages are also available on the 7-Eleven x Deliveroo takeaway platform, making it easy to place your orders online and “eat green” anytime, anywhere. You can also earn triple yuu points with any purchase of OmniEat new meal products at 7-Eleven.

Alex Lau, Managing Director of 7-Eleven Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Vegetarianism is a new way of life for many people today, but it’s not always easy to find vegetarian food when you go out to eat. The new vegetarian ready-to-eat options are available at over 700 shops, including two new OmniEat meals – the new Shredded Meat Spaghetti with Black Pepper and the new Shredded Meat Rice Noodles with Sesame BBQ Sauce – available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores, and two snacks – the new Shredded Meat Rice Noodles – available in conjunction with Green Common. The new pork roast pork and new pork and vegetable dumplings will be available for purchase at the same time as Green Common. We will also be adding shelves in 150 shops, offering over 30 products such as snacks, soups and oat milk.

Alex added: “We have also added vegetarian options to the Deliveroo menu, so you can get vegetarian food anywhere, anytime, at home or in the office.”

David Yeung, Founder of Green Monday, shared, “As a pioneer of green eating in Asia, Green Monday has always been committed to promoting an eco-friendly, sustainable food culture and innovative vegetarian products. We hope that Green Common’s vegetarian products will provide 7-Eleven customers with a wider range of convenient and quick vegetarian options, from ready-to-eat lunchboxes and snacks to delicious vegetarian snacks, so that busy city dwellers can enjoy a green taste at 7-Eleven, where there is always a “Green in the neighborhood” and a wide range of products.

