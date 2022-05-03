Happy Ocean Foods’ Vegan Shrymps Win Big on Germany’s Shark Tank

Alt seafood company Happy Ocean Foods has proven a success on The Lion’s Den – the German version of the show known as Shark Tank in the US and Dragon’s Den in the UK. The plant-based seafood brand received investment from two judges including former Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

Showcasing its flagship plant-based Shrymps on the show, Happy Ocean Foods impressed both investors Nico Rosberg and Dagmar Wöhr. Backed by VC fund Blue Horizon, the Munich-based startup created the seafood alternative after several years of R&D with the aim of creating the world’s leading plant-based seafood.

Happy Ocean Foods was founded in 2020 by Julian Hallet and Robin Drummond, two passionate surfers concerned with the environmental disasters facing the world’s oceans. The company is focused on the development and production of plant-based alternatives to seafood and fish, with the Happy Ocean Shrymps recently being launched in select restaurants throughout Germany.

The company was also recently named as one of the hottest food startups not to be overlooked in 2022 in the Food & Beverage Innovators Rising Stars 2022 Report.

“We use science and food technology to develop desirable, plant-based seafood alternatives with the goal of offering a wide range of choices that look, taste and feel so delicious that eating plant-based seafood becomes the norm,” explains the company. “We are committed to living in harmony with our oceans and being part of the solution that returns them to their natural balance. By creating plant-based sea-food alternatives we eliminate the need for mass fishing and commercial fisheries. This helps move the sea-life out of harm’s way so the oceans can rebound and let the planet breathe.”