Heura Christmas Sandwich Pop-Up Will Give Away 5,000 Vegan Turkey Sandwiches

Heura Christmas Sandwich pop-up will take place 9-14th December, at 58 Charing Cross Road, London – in an initiative to give away 5,000 sandwiches featuring plant-based turkey and other festive flavours

The Heura Christmas Sandwich pop-up will see Europe’s fastest-growing plant-based meat producer – with a growth of 460% in the last year alone – hand out over 5,000 plant-based Christmas sandwiches.

Speaking to vegconomist today, the brand, based in Spain but expanding into several markets and making huge gains in the UK, said “We’re working with Made In Hackney, both to help staffing, allow customers to donate, and for every 100 sandwiches we are giving 1kg of product.”

The #HeuraChristmasSandwich brings together festive flavours resembling a traditional Christmas dinner: Rosemary & thyme Heura ‘turkey’ seared in extra virgin olive oil and layered with tangy cranberry infused vegan mayo, herby Parmentier potatoes mixed with Heura ‘sausage’, topped with crispy onions, shredded red cabbage and a rich mushroom gravy.

Bernat Añaños, co-founder of Heura, said: “At Heura, we believe in celebrating family and food traditions, and what better way to protect the things we love most than updating them to be better for the planet, people and animals. So, for this holiday season, we created the Heura Christmas Sandwich pop-up to offer Londoners a more sustainable choice to enjoy one of the most beloved holiday dishes. London is the global stage and we’re going to make a huge sunshine yellow splash!”