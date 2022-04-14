Plant-based protein company Hodo announces it is launching the All Day Egg Scramble, a prepared egg alternative, in 1,500 retail stores across the US. The new plant-based egg will be available at Whole Food and Natural Grocers nationwide, with Sprouts and other retailers adding the product in coming months. The scramble will also be sold through foodservice.

Made from minimally processed ingredients, the All Day Scramble was created to offer consumers a convenient, clean-label alternative to chicken eggs, Hodo says. The product features true egg-y flavor, fluffy, soft texture and comes ready to heat for toast, stir fries, burritos or any scrambled egg recipes.

A higher-protein vegan egg

Nutritionally, the new scramble contains as much protein as chicken eggs and 30% more protein than the current leading egg alternative, Hodo says. The product is also free from cholesterol and high in fiber, calcium and iron. Taking note of Earth Day, Hodo says the product helps address food system and climate change concerns by using only North American-grown, organic soybeans.

Egg alternatives were the fast-growing plant-based category in 2021, with 42% growth in dollar sales, according to the Plant Based Food Association. Over the next decade, the global market for vegan eggs is expected to reach over $3 billion in sales. Hodo is a leading brand of organic soy that supplies plant protein to several large foodservice partners, including Chipotle, sweetgreen, and Google and Facebook corporate cafeterias.

Wholesome convenience

“The All-Day Egg Scramble is a twist on a Hodo bestseller from our early days at farmers’ markets, reflecting the wholesome craveability and convenience of this plant-protein egg alternative,” says Hodo Founder and CEO Minh Tsai. “Hodo’s Egg Scramble tastes like eggs and is made of clean, whole plant-based ingredients: true to Hodo’s farmers’ market roots in deliciousness, health, and convenience.”