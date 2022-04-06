    • Hooray Foods’ Popular Vegan Bacon Launches at Wegmans Food Markets

    April 6, 2022
    Hoorays Foods at Wegmans Markets
    ©Hooray Foods

    Hooray Foods, which produces innovative plant-based bacon, announces the brand is now available at most Wegmans Food Market locations. Hooray’s retail packs will initially be carried at 76 Wegmans stores in North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

    Sold in the refrigerated section, Hooray’s product uses a novel fat encapsulation method to make vegan bacon strips that look, taste and sizzle in the pan like pork-based bacon. Hooray’s bacon uses simple, allergy-friendly ingredients like rice flour, coconut oil and tapioca starch and contains no cholesterol. 

    Hooray Foods Bacon and Eggs
    ©Hooray Foods

    Rapid retail growth 

    Since raising over $4 million in seed funding last year, Hooray has been rapidly increasing its pace of expansion. The company’s products are currently found in Whole Foods Markets nationwide across the US, Imperfect Foods and at a growing number of regional and independent stores. Hooray’s foodservice distribution includes 14 Fuddruckers burger restaurants and several local eateries. 

    In Canada, where it debuted last fall, the brand is available at 180 Sobeys, Safeway and Thrifty Foods stores locations. Hooray unveiled a new and improved version of its bacon at last month’s Expo West showcase, which it plans to release sometime this year.

    Hooray Foods Bacon Cheeseburger
    ©Hooray Foods

    “Conventional supermarkets are key in driving the plant-based category and making it more accessible to the flexitarians,” says Hooray Foods founder Sri Artham. “We’re excited to partner with such a prominent player in the space like Wegmans.” 

