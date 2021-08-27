Hooray Foods’ Vegan Bacon Will Be Available at Imperfect Foods From September

From 2nd of September, Hooray Foods, the mission-driven, plant-based meat company known for its plant-based bacon – will be available via Imperfect Foods – the leading online grocer at the forefront of building a less wasteful food system.

Based in San Francisco, Hooray Foods launched its bacon to the US market on World Vegan Day last November, and has closed a $2 million seed financing round this June to scale production capacity to meet immediate demand from leading national retail and grocery chains.

Imperfect Foods strives to eliminate food waste by working directly with farmers and producers to rescue and redistribute goods that might otherwise be thrown away across multiple grocery categories. Imperfect Foods delivers these goods directly to doorsteps through a customizable subscription service that is more affordable and environmentally friendly than the average trip to the grocery store.

In an interview with vegconomist last year, Hooray Foods founder and CEO Sri Artham responded regarding the brand’s future plans: “The problem of climate change is both massive and looming, so the most important thing is for us to create products that people love and get them widely distributed. First bacon, and then other products.

Along the way, we want to help those adjacent to our journey, from animal sanctuaries rescuing pigs from abuse, to farmers looking to find new ways of making a living. I believe companies have a responsibility not only to their shareholders but to the society in which they operate, and Hooray plans to embody that responsibility.”

