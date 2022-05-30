How to Position Plant-Based Foods to Maximise Their Appeal

This article is part of the vegconomist X ProVeg International New Food Hub article series, which aims to make actionable insights into the plant-based space more readily accessible.

ProVeg International partnered with Innova Market Insights to host a webinar that explored the key ways that businesses can position plant-based products to maximise consumer appeal.

Key trends

Utilising Innova’s exclusive data and insights, Myrthe de Beukelaar, Senior Market Analyst at Innova Market Insights, highlighted the key trends in the food and beverage industry in 2022. In the webinar, Myrthe highlights the changing motivations amongst consumers choosing plant-based, as well as the rise in demand for healthy yet indulgent snacks within the food-and-beverage industry.

According to research by Innova, 37% of consumers say their indulgent healthy snacking has increased – an opportunity upon which plant-based brands have been capitalising. The market has seen a 46% increase in food and beverage launches that have a plant-based and indulgence claim, indicating it is an accelerating segment.

“Consumers are increasingly turning towards healthier and more indulgent food options. In order to satisfy this demand and appeal to the widest possible range of consumers, plant-based products should focus on satisfying consumers’ desires for indulgence, followed by health and then the environment,” said Stephanie Jaczniakowska-McGirr, International Head of Food Industry and Retail, ProVeg International.

One key way Myrthe suggests brands can tap into these changing trends is by utilising the device of storytelling. This way, brands can hone in on these changing consumer demands while still maintaining a cohesive brand image.

