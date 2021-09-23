Impossible Foods is Working on Whole Muscle Meat Products

Impossible Pork, which was named on the Times Best Inventions of 2020 list, is to expand into restaurants in the US, Singapore and Hong Kong from today. President Dennis Woodside is quoted by CNBC today saying that while the current products are in ground form, the company is “starting to work on whole muscle meats” such as bacon, chicken breasts and steak.

“Think of chicken breast, steak, or pork loin. That muscle is typically denser, chewier, and stringier. That’s a different technical challenge that we’re very focused on solving,” said Woodside to Bloomberg today.

The plant-based pork will debut at New York’s Momofuku Ssam Bar today, 23rd September, and will later be available in Hong Kong from 4th October and Singapore later in 2021. The product will be seen on restaurant menus in Ruby Tuesday, Tim Ho Wan and Beef & Liberty amongst others.

Competitor Beyond Meat has already applied for trademarks for various whole cuts of meat in a huge list of trademark applications including Beyond Fish, Beyond Ham, Beyond Lamb, Beyond Shrimp, Beyond Cheese, Beyond Pulled Chicken, Beyond Turkey and Beyond Steak. Sources say that Impossible also applied for similar trademarks previously.

Impossible Foods is reportedly preparing for a public listing in the next 12 months, potentially in the form of an IPO or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), at a reported value of $10 billion or over.

Click here to see Elysabeth Alfano’s discussion with Impossible’s Rachel Konrad where the two discuss the Impossible Pork product and its necessity in today’s market.

