Impossible Foods Unveils New Kid-Sized Patties and Whole-Grain Nuggets for School Lunches

Impossible Foods announces it is increasing its investment into school lunches by launching a pre-cooked Impossible Burger patty for kids. In addition, the brand will preview new whole-grain chicken nuggets at the School Nutrition Association Annual Conference taking place this week in Orlando, Florida.

More plant proteins

Designed specifically for K-12 cafeterias, the new pre-cooked burgers come in kid-friendly patty sizes and offer a complete balanced nutrition profile, including a Child Nutrition (CN) label from the US Department of Agriculture. According to Impossible, the fully-cooked patties make it easier for schools to serve since they only require re-heating, as opposed to preparing from raw ingredients.

In addition, Impossible plans to introduce new whole grain Impossible Chicken Nuggets during the second half of the 2022-2023 school year. Though the brand did not offer product details, the new nuggets may be a healthier version of its best-selling Impossible Chicken Nuggets, which launched in Canada earlier this month.

Keeping lunchtime favorites

Impossible first received a CN label for the Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage in May and October of 2021, respectively. The brand’s ground Impossible Beef and breakfast sausage patties are already served in almost 500 schools throughout the US. Furthermore, the company reports five out of the 10 largest school districts have expressed interest in offering Impossible products in their cafeterias.

By expanding its school investment, Impossible states it is helping children enjoy nutritious, delicious lunches without sacrificing staple meal items.

“We created these new products so students won’t have to give up their lunchtime favorites in order to have well-balanced, plant-based meals at school,” Laura Kliman, Impossible Foods’ director of new product development, told Mashed. “Nutritious food is critical to child development, but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of tasting good or the future of our planet.”