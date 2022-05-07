Improved Nature, a plant-based protein company, announces it is now offering its Nature’s PRIME products in smaller sizes designed specifically for meal kits. Available in four varieties, the new 4 oz. packages offer a quick and simple plant-based meat alternative for meal subscription companies.

Nature’s PRIME is a dehydrated, neutral-flavored plant protein that recreates the texture and experience of eating meat. Made from non-GMO soy, the product is created from a proprietary process and comes in four varieties for meal kits: slices, bits, shreds and mini pieces. Once rehydrated, Nature’s PRIME can be easily seasoned, marinated or spiced to replace meat in nearly any recipe.

The product is also highly economical – a 4 oz. package of Nature’s PRIME becomes 1.25 pounds of plant protein after boiling, which can easily fit into meal kits made for two or four people. The company says its products can be conveniently prepared within 30 minutes – the standard preparation time most meal kit companies include with recipes.

Versatile and clean label

Founded in 2015, Improved Nature sells a wide range of shelf-stable, single-ingredient plant proteins that are high in fiber, low in fat and contain no cholesterol. In 2018, the company raised $3M to expand its operations and launch DTC in stores and online. Its Nature’s PRIME line includes tenders, slices, nuggets, shreds and filets, which can be purchased for retail or food service on Improved Nature’s website.

“Nature’s PRIME products deliver complete protein with a clean label that meal kit companies and their customers will appreciate,” said President and CEO of Improved Nature, Dr. Rody Hawkins. “Our plant-based protein is also offered at a great value per serving price point. Even better – once Nature’s PRIME products are cooked, they can last for up to three days in the refrigerator for easy leftovers.”