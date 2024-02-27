Agrovin Unveils New Yeast Alternative to Animal-Based Wine Clarifiers

Agrovin, a Spanish biotech supplier of oenological products, winemaking equipment, and services, has launched an alternative to animal-based fining agents based on yeast proteins.

Branded Clarifine Proyeast, the new development is a 100% vegan, organic, and allergen-free clarifier for wine. It can be used to produce organic wines according to European and NOP regulations.

Agrovin extracts a yeast protein from the strain Saccharomyces cerevisiae to develop the product. With a molecular weight of more than 15 KDa, it is said to offer a higher absorption degree, favoring the cleanliness of the wines by collecting the impurities.

Clarifine Proyeast is said to deliver cleaner whites and rosés with greater brilliance, refined reds that preserve their color, and a reduction of astringency, improving mouthfeel. Additionally, it protects the wine from oxidation, browning, and aroma loss by eliminating oxidized and oxidizable polyphenols.

As part of its commitment to sustainable and ethical winemaking practices, Agrovin has also introduced another vegan solution to its fining products range, Proveget PREMIUM, a vegetable clarifier made from non-GMO pea protein.

Effective wine clarifiers

Wines are mostly clarified using fining agents derived from animal products, such as gelatin, egg whites, casein, or isinglass (derived from fish). These fining agents help to remove impurities, proteins, and other sediment from the wine, resulting in wines without impurities and more stable final products.

Although animal-derived agents are cost-effective and readily available, non-animal fining products are proving to be just as effective and are increasingly available on the market.

Demand for vegan, organic, and biodynamic wines has grown in recent years. An IndustryARC report predicts that the global vegan wine market will reach $5 billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2030.

As consumers become more conscious of the ingredients used in wine production, wineries across Europe respond to this trend by adopting vegan-friendly production methods.

“We help winemakers improve winemaking processes and define the character of their wines with the highest quality and in line with market trends,” says Agrovin.

Barnivore, a vegan guide for beer, wine, and liquor, offers a useful list of Spanish vegan wines.