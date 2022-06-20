Applied Food Sciences Launches Hemp Seed Protein for “Juicy, Firm & Authentic” Alt-Meats

Texan company Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has launched a hemp seed protein ingredient called PurHP-75™. Made with hemp hearts, the ingredient is organic and contains 75% protein, including all nine essential amino acids.

While traditional hemp ingredients often have a bitter taste and gritty texture, AFS removes the outer shell and casing of the hemp seed to get to the inner part of the grain (the heart). The resulting protein has a neutral taste and smooth texture.

PurHP-75™ is said to be ideal for use in meat alternatives, where it is described as producing a “juicy, firm, and authentic” texture. The protein can also be used in plant-based and keto-friendly baked goods, as well as alt-dairy products.

Hemp-based foods

The potential of hemp as an ingredient in plant-based foods is increasingly being recognised. New Zealand’s Sustainable Foods has created hemp-based chicken alternatives, while Nepra Foods has used hemp protein to produce plant-based beef, chicken, and pork.

Hemp is also already used in various alt-dairy products, including hemp milk by Gaia’s Farming Co and Grounded’s hemp and cauliflower-based cheese alternative.

“As hemp continues to earn a more significant role in US agriculture and the demand for plant-based proteins continues to rise, we recognize the opportunity to develop new ingredients that can fully utilize the industrial hemp plant to deliver novel high protein ingredients,” Loretta Zapp, CEO of Applied Food Sciences, told FoodIngredientsFirst.