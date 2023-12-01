Avebe Launches PerfectaSOL Potato Protein for Use in Alt Dairy, Confectionery & More

Avebe, a Dutch supplier of potato-based ingredients, has launched a new product called PerfectaSOL®, described as the “next generation of potato protein products”.

PerfectaSOL is said to be an ideal texturiser for plant-based dairy alternatives, with a range of properties including gelling, smoothness, emulsifying, stability, and a neutral white color. It can replace ingredients such as modified starches and hydrocolloids, allowing for clean-label formulations.

PerfectaSOL can also be used to make plant-based baked goods; Avebe’s R&D team has successfully used it to develop products such as aloo tikki potato cookies and vegan donuts. Additionally, the ingredient can completely replace the gelling and foaming properties of gelatin in molded candies, marshmallows, and other confectionery.

Unlike some plant-based proteins, PerfectaSOL is allergen-free and is said to have no off-taste. Avebe has been producing potato protein since 2006, but describes the new ingredient as “a significant step forward”. The company recently exhibited PerfectaSOL at Fi Europe, which took place in Frankfurt from November 28-30.

“Well-tolerated and versatile”

Interest in potatoes as a highly sustainable source of plant-based protein is growing rapidly. According to a report published earlier this year, the market is expected to be worth $565.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.24%.

Last year, another Dutch company, KMC, developed texturised potato protein to be used as an ingredient in meat alternatives, providing an alternative to soy protein. In the UK, potato supplier Branston is set to begin operations at its new potato protein extraction plant — claimed to be the country’s first — in early 2024.

Sweden’s Veg of Lund has also seen huge success with its potato-based milk alternative, DUG, which is now available in numerous countries worldwide. The company recently announced it was applying for a patent for a plant-based meat alternative.

“Potato protein contains none of the top 14 most common allergens, which makes it well-tolerated and versatile,” Veg of Lund CEO Frederik Carling told vegconomist earlier this year. “Not to mention the sustainability credentials of the potato, which [founder] Eva Tornberg identified very early on. Upon making these discoveries, she made it her mission to develop a range of plant-based food products powered by potatoes, that would not only benefit plant-based and vegan consumers, but also environmentally conscious individuals and those with allergies or intolerances.”