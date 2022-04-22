EXBERRY, Creator of Food Colors From Plants, Sets Out to Become Sustainability Leader

EXBERRY® Coloring Foods supplier GNT, which produces around 11,500 metric tons of EXBERRY® concentrates from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants, releases a new report detailing its plans to become the leader in its field in terms of sustainability.

The company says it has unveiled a sustainability roadmap to optimize its environmental and social impacts, including 17 targets for 2030, including cutting the environmental footprint for EXBERRY product ranges by 25% and reducing the intensity of its CO2-equivalent emissions by at least a half. Additionally, the company states it will soon report on greenhouse gas emissions for 80% of EXBERRY products.

Revolutionizing the food coloring industry

Frederik Hoeck, Managing Director at GNT Group, states: “Since GNT was founded in 1978, we’ve been revolutionizing the food coloring industry with our plant-based EXBERRY solutions. Today, we’re known for offering the most natural solutions on the market. We now want to take this to the next level and lead the industry in sustainability too. As a family business, sustainability and caring for future generations have always been part of our DNA.”

Sustainability Manager Rutger de Kort adds: “We’re positioning our EXBERRY® brand as the most sustainable food coloring solution on the market. GNT is committed to driving industry standards higher than ever before by providing colors that deliver on cost-in-use, performance, naturalness, and sustainability. Achieving our goals won’t be easy, but we’re already making excellent progress across multiple areas.”

To read GNT’s ‘Sustainability report 2021,’ click here: https://exberry.com/en/sustainability-report-2021/