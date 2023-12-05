GoodMills Innovation Sees Growing Interest in Plant-Based Texturates for Alt Meat

Germany’s GoodMills Innovation has reported increasing interest in its VITATEX® range of plant-based texturates, which are used to improve the sensory qualities of meat and fish alternatives.

At Food Ingredients Europe, which took place in Frankfurt from November 28-30, VITATEX products attracted a wide audience from a variety of sectors. According to GoodMills Innovation, this highlights the industry trend towards meat and fish alternatives, as well as continued consumer demand for these products.

The VITATEX range was first launched in 2021. At the time, GoodMills Innovation said it had been working with wheat-based texturates for a decade, but had taken the products to a new level through extrusion technology and the addition of soy and peas.

At Fi Europe, there was also interest in the remainder of GoodMills Innovation’s product range; this included the Slow Milling® line of natural ingredients for premium artisanal baked goods, along with the functional SMART® legume flours, which are used for protein enrichment and texture improvement. Also featured were Ferment’tic®, a natural baking agent that enhances the aroma of bread, and SpermidineEvo®, a high-spermidine wheat germ concentrate for nutraceuticals.

“Innovative and versatile”

GoodMills Innovation is part of the GoodMills Group, Europe’s largest milling operation. The company produces clean-label ingredients derived from cereals and pulses for applications in the food, baking, snack, and nutraceutical industries. Last year, GoodMills Innovation announced it would be taking over the sales and application activities of legume flour producer Müller’s Mühle Business Solution, saying that the flours would complement its own product range.

“Our VITATEX® texturate solutions stood out at FiE, reflecting the industry’s growing demand for innovative and versatile plant-based ingredients,” said Katharina Haack, Head of Marketing Communications at GoodMills Innovation. “This reaffirms our belief that we are on the right track with our mission to produce nourishing and natural products for tasty food that supports a better, plant-based future.”