HIFOOD and Alianza Team Introduce Revolutionary Fat Alternative to Tropical Oils for Better Plant-Based Meat

HIFOOD and Alianza Team Europe have developed an innovative, clean-label, plant-based fat alternative to tropical oils and chemical emulsions. The companies claim that the new product improves the taste and texture of plant-based meat, allowing manufacturers to make realistic alternatives.

The Italian company HIFOOD, a CSM Ingredients subsidiary, specializes in researching, developing, and producing natural ingredients. Alianza Team Europe, headquartered in Germany, is the European division of the Colombian multinational vegetable fats and oils company Alianza Team.

MirrorTissue

Using MirrorTissue, a plant-based lipid solution by Alianza Team, and HIFOOD’s proprietary proteins, plant fibers, and technologies, the companies developed a protein emulsion with superior performance.

Made with a blend of allergen-free plant proteins, soluble plant fibers from oilseeds, and local oils and fats, the new enhanced product contains 10% more natural ingredients than the regular MirrorTissue lipid.

According to the companies, the new fat is highly versatile and easily customisable for any plant-based applications, from sausages and meatballs to burgers, kebabs, savory fillings, and ready-to-eat dishes. It behaves like animal fat, addressing the melting points issues of tropical oils while offering a healthier option with less saturated fats.

Moreover, it is a clean label replacement for protein emulsions with long lists of unwanted ingredients, such as monoglycerides, chemically modified cellulose, gums, and soy proteins, often used by companies to replace coconut oil.

The companies announced today that they had won the Plant-Based Innovation Award at Fi Europe Startup Innovation Challenge 2023 for MirrorTissue, with the award marking their first joint achievement.

Fat innovators

Other plant-based fat innovations include two recently unveiled precision fermentation-derived fats, Yali Bio’s dairy fat alternative, and an animal-free fat developed by Nourish Ingredients, designed for meat alternatives. Meanwhile, Bunge and Willicroft have introduced clean-label alternatives to butter for bakery applications.

“It is a real honor to have won the Fi Innovation Award, not only because it demonstrates the revolutionary potential of the MirrorTissue solution but also because it highlights the role of strategic business relationships in achieving significant milestones,” shared Aldo Uva, CEO of CSM Ingredients.

“New fats, in particular, are among the most interesting areas of research and development, with the potential to significantly evolve the food industry,” Uva added.