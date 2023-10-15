Lallemand Bio-Ingredients (LBI), a company specializing in producing a complete range of natural inactive whole-cell yeast, yeast autolysates, and yeast extracts, has played a crucial role in advancing Torula yeast production.

Established in 1987, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients was initially formed to develop value-added products while optimizing the processing of yeast biomasses. Over time, the company acquired strong expertise in yeast-based, fermented ingredients. In 2009, Lallemand announced the acquisition of Lake States Yeast Division from the Wausau Paper Group. Lake States had been a leader in the development and commercialization of inactive dried Torula yeast since 1948.

Lallemand’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement led to the optimization of the Torula yeast production process. The company transitioned from relying on paper-mill byproducts to using molasses and dextrose, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient production process.

In 2019, Lallemand further expanded its presence in Torula yeast production by acquiring Ohly’s Torula yeast production site in Hutchinson, Minnesota. This strategic move solidified Lallemand’s position as a frontrunner in the industry.

Diverse offerings for a diverse industry

Leveraging the unique properties of Torula yeast and their expertise in strain selection, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients now provides a diverse array of yeast specialties that cater to the varied needs of the food industry. Presently, Lallemand produces Torula yeast and Torula autolyzed yeast in three primary locations: The renowned Toravita® brand is manufactured in Hutchinson, MN, United States, while Lake States® continues production at the Rhinelander facility in Wisconsin. Additionally, Lake States® Type E is produced in Estonia and holds the NGP Verified certification.

Mindy Peterson, LBI Sales Manager based in US, shares her favorite product innovation: “We are delighted to introduce Toravita® 054. Thanks to recent investments, Lallemand can now provide an autolyzed torula yeast that is naturally rich in nucleotides. This not only enhances Torula’s capacity to impart umami to a dish but also serves as an effective means for reducing sodium, all while upholding a clean label.”

Anne-Marie Gendreau, an expert in LBI’s Applied Research and Development, affirms, “We have recently created a demonstration for our customers in the plant-based snack and seasoning sector: Oven-baked crispy chickpeas delicately coated with a Korean-inspired seasoning. Incorporating Toravita®054 enables a significant 30% reduction in the salt content of the end product, thereby empowering product developers to craft healthier snack formulations with reduced sodium levels.”

In another notable development in 2023, the NGP Verified item produced in Europe was complemented by its corresponding NGP verified item produced in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and named Lake States® Type N.

The Bakon® brand offers traditionally smoked Torula yeast specialties.

The Birth of Torula Yeast Production

The 20th century brought with it global conflicts that challenged nations on multiple fronts. Among the many challenges, the disruption of imports during wars left countries grappling with severe protein deficiencies. Germany, during the First World War, faced a significant shortage of food and fodder. In response, ambitious plans were devised to produce feeding yeast using molasses, supplemented with ammonium salts as a nitrogen source. However, this strategy suffered a setback when the supply of molasses dwindled.

The development of the Waldhof yeast propagator, capable of producing yeast cream in continuous batches, marked a significant milestone in yeast production. Following 1943, these production methods were exported to Switzerland and subsequently to the United States and other Countries at the end of World War II.

In the United States, the Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin, played a pivotal role in supporting the expansion of the emerging utilization of Torula yeast, often referred to as “beefsteak yeast.” It was recognized for its ability to thrive on wood processing by-products, unlocking a new source of protein and nutrition.

By the late 1960s, food companies had already begun incorporating Torula yeast into a range of products intended for human consumption. This included applications in milk flavoring products and savory spreads, showcasing the versatility and widespread use of Torula yeast in the food industry. Torula yeast’s unique properties made it a valuable ingredient, enhancing the taste and nutritional profile of various foods.

The history of Torula yeast is a testament to human ingenuity and adaptability. From its discovery as a solution to protein shortages during times of war to its widespread use in the food industry today, Torula yeast has come a long way.

Lallemand Bio-Ingredients stands as a leader in this journey, driving innovation and quality in Torula yeast production. As the food industry continues to evolve, the versatility and nutritional benefits of Torula yeast are likely to keep it as a valuable ingredient in the food innovation for years to come.

