Live Green Group and Sigma’s FoodForms Collaborate to Develop Plant-Based Food Additives

Plant-based foodtech startup Live Green Group is to partner with FoodForms, an internal startup by multinational food company Sigma.

FoodForms was created to offer alternative food recipe solutions for third parties. Through the new collaboration, the two startups will develop replacements for common food additives.

This will involve using Live Green’s AI/ML recommendation engine, Charaka™, which has a database comprising 15,000 plants and over 500,000 data points. Using this data, the search engine recommends plant-based ingredients to replace food additives. FoodForms will contribute consumer knowledge, food R&D expertise, and scaling capabilities.

“This partnership demonstrates the potential of our technology to be the ‘Intel Inside’ of the food industry and be a key enabler in helping accelerate the industry’s transition to health and sustainability,” said The Live Green Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Santosh Srinivas.

Accelerating the transition to a healthier food system

The Live Green Co. first rose to prominence after participating in the fourth cohort of the ProVeg Incubator in 2020. Since then, the company has raised $7 million in its pre-Series A round and relocated from its home country of Chile to Boston in the US.

In March, Live Green merged with five plant-based Chilean startups to accelerate the world’s transition to a healthier food system. The company hopes that the move will position Chile as a global leader in the sustainable foods marketplace.

“By integrating these like-minded entrepreneurial businesses into our company’s pursuits, The Live Green Co will commence a healthier and more sustainable chapter for the food industry,” said Priyanka Srinivas, founder, and CEO at The Live Green Co.