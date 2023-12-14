Loryma: After the Wheat-Based Chicken Comes a Wheat-Based Egg

New compound from ingredients specialist Loryma replaces the features of egg and milk in vegan dough and “perfectly replicates” the functionality of egg and milk.

In 2020, the company developed a chicken breast from wheat protein and in June of last year, it further revealed vegan chicken drumsticks consisting of Lory® Tex Chunks, which imitate the fibres of grown muscle meat due to their unique structure, and even offering a chicken skin created with a wheat-based coating system that becomes crisp during frying.

This month, the German wheat pioneer (poised to open up a US subsidiary to help meet increasing demand for plant-based ingredients), has broadened its wheat-based portfolio with the introduction of Lory Stab, a cutting-edge functional mix entirely devoid of animal ingredients, artificial emulsifiers, colorings, flavorings, and preservatives. Lory Stab’s formulation is said to replicate the technological functions of eggs and milk in baking applications, catering to a variety of baked goods including muffins, sponge cakes, cake bases, and lava cakes. Its unique composition ensures products maintain an airy texture, light crumb, and consistent pore structure, akin to traditional baked goods.

Wheat as a high-quality vegetable protein source

Speaking to vegconomist in 2022, managing director Henrik Hetzer responded to the concerns around wheat as an allergen and those who avoid it for dietary reasons, replying that “gluten intolerance and coeliac disease are serious conditions, but fortunately, only about one percent of the world’s population is affected. For everyone else, there is no risk at all. On the contrary, wheat contains valuable nutrients and minerals, and is a high-quality vegetable protein source. By concentrating on “our” raw material, we not only make use of our existing knowledge, but also continue to explore exciting new possibilities. In terms of sustainability, wheat can score points due to its regional availability, with short distances minimising transport emissions.”

Describing the new wheat-based egg replacement this week, Norbert Klein, Head of Research and Development at Loryma, says: “The light, airy texture and authentic mouthfeel of the finished baked goods perfectly imitate the sensory properties of non-vegan products. Thanks to the balanced cost-benefit ratio, Lory® Stab is an economical and efficient solution for manufacturers who want to broaden their market appeal.”

For further information, www.loryma.de/en/ or LinkedIn.