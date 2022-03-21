CP Kelco Launches Nature-Based Ingredient Solutions For Alt-Meat Products

CP Kelco has launched a portfolio of nature-based ingredients to be used in plant-based meat alternatives. The range is targeted at brands looking to make their products more clean label.

The new ingredients are:

KELCOGEL® MA-60 Gellan Gum — an alternative to methylcellulose, adding texture to plant-based meats without making the dough too sticky.

GENU® Pectin MA-50 — made from upcycled citrus peels, this product adds extra juiciness to meat alternatives.

GENU® Texturizer MA-1— provides a more robust formulation and a meatier texture. This ingredient is a blend of carrageenan (from red seaweed) and methylcellulose.

NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber boost — an alternative to starch, also made from upcycled citrus peels. The product stabilises emulsions and provides water-holding capacity to improve cooking yield and juiciness.

Clean label meat alternatives

As plant-based meat alternatives grow in popularity, consumers are demanding shorter and cleaner ingredients lists, and companies are responding. US brand Lightlife reformulated its entire alt-meat range in 2020 after discovering that consumers were frustrated by unrecognisable ingredients on product packaging. But a wider range of ingredients is needed to make it simpler for companies to make the switch.

“Our launch of this new portfolio of offerings for plant-based meat alternatives is an exciting advancement in our rapidly evolving program focused on alternative protein product development and innovation,” said Robert Dunn, Senior Marketing Director and Alternative Proteins Program Lead at CP Kelco. “The remarkable part is that innovation came from within our existing portfolio of gellan gum, pectin, carrageenan, and citrus fiber. We drew upon the strength of these proven, nature-based ingredients and our talented team of scientists to answer the growing market need for cleaner label alternatives to methylcellulose and starch, the top two ingredients used in plant-based meat alternatives.”