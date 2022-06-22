NextFerm Technologies Launches Yeast-Based Vegan Protein

Israeli foodtech company NextFerm Technologies has announced that it will begin commercially producing its yeast-based vegan protein, ProteVin™.

In the coming weeks, NextFerm will begin supplying ProteVin to various food and supplement companies. The announcement comes as the commissioning period for the company’s Canadian facility comes to an end, with the first batches of ProteVin having now been successfully produced.

ProteVin is said to be suitable for a range of alt-protein applications, including plant-based milks and meats along with sports and nutrition products. According to NextFerm, ProteVin does not have the aftertaste associated with many plant-based proteins.

“The alternative protein market is the main growth engine of the global food industry, and we expect high demands for ProteVin™, as a proprietary vegan protein source for a variety of alternative food products, with a rich amino acid composition similar to animal-based protein, highest digestibility factor (PDCAST=1) and neutral flavor,” said Boaz Noy, Chief Executive Officer of NextFerm.

Yeast-based ingredients

NextFerm announced in 2019 that it intended to use proteins isolated from non-GMO yeast to disrupt the meat substitutes market. According to the company, yeast protein has the advantage of being free of major allergens while having a high nutritional value.

NextFerm also licenses products to global yeast giant Lallemand. The latter company specialises in products such as flavour bases for alt-meat products and high-protein yeast strains.

“We provide high-value yeast-based ingredients to food and flavours producers — many of which are either key players or startups in the plant-based marketplace,” Greg Erdei, Lallemand Business Development Manager of Plant Based Nutrition, told vegconomist.