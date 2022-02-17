Study Proves “Exceptional” Nutritional Qualities of Pea Protein

French plant-based ingredients specialist Roquette reports it has proven the “exceptional” properties of pea protein through the results of a recent DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score) study on its pea protein.

The assessment of nutritional quality of proteins combines factors of digestibility and the composition of amino acids. According to the new study, pea protein concluded with a DIAAS score of 100, as it offers a balanced amino acid profile and an excellent digestibility that fully responds to consumers’ nutritional needs.

The plant protein specialist claims that it is the first key player in the pea protein market to use this method, recommended by the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the United Nations.

Pea as a “key enabler”

In an interview with vegconomist, Roquette’s Head of Marketing for Pea and New Proteins, Benjamin Voiry, highlighted pea protein as a “key enabler for present and future developments” in the global food industry. That being said, Roquette is on a mission to maintain its status as a global leader for pea protein solutions, with the newest pea-based addition to its portfolio being a pea-based softgel solution that can be used to make an alternative to gelatin capsules.

In order to secure unrivaled pea protein production on both sides of the Atlantic and consolidate its position as a key player in the current global food revolution, Roquette opened what it claims to be the world’s largest pea protein plant in Canada which it runs in addition to its domestic plant in France.

Caroline PERREAU, Nutrition and Health Research Manager at Roquette, explained: “Thanks to high level scientific collaborations with academic experts, we showcase, through the robust DIAA methodology on humans, the premium nutritional quality of our pea protein. This was another step to share our expertise about pea protein nutritional benefits.”

Jeremy BURKS, Senior Vice President of Plant Proteins at Roquette, added: “The result of this study is another piece of evidence that pea protein is an outstanding plant-based ingredient. At Roquette, we aim to be the best partner for our customers and all the players along the value chain, and we are proud to be the first to use this methodology that confirms our strong bet for this extraordinary pulse.”