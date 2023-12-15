Planteneers Introduces Pea-Based High Moisture Extrudates for Meaty Alternatives

Planteneers has developed a range of pea-based high moisture extrudates (HME) for plant-based meat that are said to deliver an “authentically” meat-like structure.

Branded fiildTex, the range offers various sizes and shapes, including chunks or kebabs. They are described as allergens-free, clean-label, and high in protein, offering 30g per 100g and a NutriScore A. Moreover, they can be used in fish alternatives or as components of ready meals, making them suitable for retail and food service. They are flash frozen (IQF-frozen), allowing 12 months of storage at -18°C.

At this year’s Plant Based World Expo in London and at Fi Europe’s latest fair in Frankfurt, the German food tech firm showcased the new HME in a plant-based kebab dish to demonstrate the capabilities of the new ingredient to create realistic meat products.

“Many trade show attendees were surprised by the high quality of the product. The fibrous structure is very similar to tender meat pieces. Some people even asked whether the product was really entirely plant-based. We are naturally very gratified by this positive response,” commented Dr. Pia Meinlschmidt, Team Leader Product Management at Planteneers.

Solutions for innovations

Planteneers, headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, develops and produces custom system solutions for plant-based alternatives to meat, fish, dairy products, and deli foods. Planteneers, with its sister company Hydrosol (subsidiaries of the Stern-Wywiol Gruppe), also offers hybrid solutions for meat companies looking to diversify into alternative protein.

This year, the company has experienced several achievements. In the summer, Planteneers launched the Plantbaser, a tool designed to develop plant-based products without experience in formulations in the shortest possible time: it only takes two weeks from the idea to the finished product. It includes around 1,300 recipes, offering the largest selection of plant-based products from all categories.

A few months after its launch, the Plantbaser won the Technology Innovation Award at PBWE New York. Additionally, at the expo, plant-based meats developed with the company’s solutions, including chicken breast, steak fillet, parmesan cheese, salmon fillet, and salami, grabbed the attention of the public and the jury.

Lastly, the company expanded overseas in the summer with a new office in Aurora, Illinois, USA, to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based products.

“Our customers expect us to provide suitable solutions for tomorrow’s trends today. New ingredients and applications will keep us busy in order to develop these innovations and always be able to react at an early stage,” Planteneers told vegconomist in an interview.